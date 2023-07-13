Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Nassr prevented from registering players over unpaid debts - FIFA

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have been banned from registering new players over outstanding debts, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday. Reuters has reached out to Al-Nassr for comment. Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

13-07-2023
Representative Image

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have been banned from registering new players over outstanding debts, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday. Al-Nassr, who finished second in the league last season after signing Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in January, signed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan earlier this month.

They next play Portuguese side SC Farense in a friendly on Friday. "The club Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned." According to reports, the outstanding debts are related to the transfer of Nigerian attacker Ahmed Musa, who moved to Al-Nassr from English side Leicester City in 2018.

In a ruling in October 2021, FIFA said Al-Nassr still had to pay a sum of 460,000 euros ($513,544) to Leicester for the signing of Musa, who played 62 games for the Saudi Arabian club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals, before leaving in 2020. Reuters has reached out to Al-Nassr for comment.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. PIF own 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

