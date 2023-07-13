Left Menu

Cricket-ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events

Men's and women's teams competing in International Cricket Council (ICC) events will receive equal prize money, the sport's governing body said on Thursday. The decision was announced at the ICC's annual conference in Durban. "This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:08 IST
Cricket-ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events

Men's and women's teams competing in International Cricket Council (ICC) events will receive equal prize money, the sport's governing body said on Thursday. The decision was announced at the ICC's annual conference in Durban.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement. "Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women's events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money.

"From here on in, winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the same for Twenty20 World Cups and Under-19s too." Australia won the women's Twenty20 World Cup earlier this year and took home $1 million in prize money while runners-up South Africa received $500,000.

In contrast, the England men's team received $1.6 million after winning the T20 World Cup in November last year while losing finalists Pakistan got $800,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023