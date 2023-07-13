Left Menu

Cycling-Spain's Ion Izagirre wins Tour de France stage 12, Vingegaard retains lead

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:59 IST
Cycling-Spain's Ion Izagirre wins Tour de France stage 12, Vingegaard retains lead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

S pain's Ion Izagirre of the Cofidis team won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km rollercoaster trek from Roanne on Thursday.

France's Mathieu Burgaudeau was second and American Matteo Jorgenson took third place. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

