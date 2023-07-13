Cycling-Spain's Ion Izagirre wins Tour de France stage 12, Vingegaard retains lead
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:59 IST
S pain's Ion Izagirre of the Cofidis team won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km rollercoaster trek from Roanne on Thursday.
France's Mathieu Burgaudeau was second and American Matteo Jorgenson took third place. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
