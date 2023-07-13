Left Menu

Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out of Wimbledon

13-07-2023
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the men's doubles competition at the Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupsk in the semifinals here on Thursday.

Seeded sixth, Bopanna and Ebden battled for one hour and 26 minutes before going down 5-7 4-6. The 43-year-old Bopanna, the only Indian in fray at the Wimbledon, fell short of becoming the Open Era's oldest Grand Slam champion across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Bopanna had reached the Australian Open final with Sania Mirza earlier this year and won two ATP titles along with Ebden in men's doubles.

For Bopanna it was his third appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal and first since 2015.

Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men's doubles.

