Ashes: Ricky Ponting insists Australia to stick with Mitchell Marsh for 4th Test against England

In addition to his brilliant batting performance, the 31-year-old took two crucial wickets in his nine overs of bowling in the third Test.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:27 IST
Mitchell Marsh. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI

Ricky Ponting insisted that Australia should stick with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ahead of Cameron Green for the upcoming fourth Test of the Ashes against England at Manchester. Mitchell Marsh, who replaced the injured Green, seized his moment with both hands, striking a magnificent run-a-ball 118 in the first innings to save Australia. It was the Western Australian all-rounder's first Test outing since the 2019 Ashes final game.

In addition to his brilliant batting performance, the 31-year-old took two crucial wickets in his nine overs of bowling in the third Test. Australia and Engalnd will square off in the fourth Test match of the Ashes series at Old Trafford from 19 July.

Ponting stated on the current episode of ICC Review that if only one of the two all-rounders could play in the Manchester Test, he would choose Mitch Marsh. "The biggest question Australia have got to answer right now is do they want Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green in the same team? Because if they do want that, then I think it's going to be Warner that goes. But if they're happy to keep Marsh in and leave Green on the sideline for another week or two, it gives Warner a better chance of staying in the side," Ponting told ICC.

With Australia leading the series 2-1, the fourth Test becomes critical in swinging the pendulum one way or the other. The former Australian captain believed the importance of the forthcoming Test will favour the in-form Marsh. "If they are happy to keep Warner in the side, then unfortunately it'll be Cam Green that misses again because what we saw Mitchell Marsh do with the bat in the first innings, we haven't seen Green look like doing that so far in this series," said the former Australia skipper.

"I know he's a highly talented youngster, but with the national series on the line and what Mitch Marsh provided last game and with two top-order wickets as well, let's not forget about the wickets that he got. I think they might keep him in," he added. (ANI)

