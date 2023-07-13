Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties to take India to 146/0 at lunch on day 2
Skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal hit half-centuries as India took control of the first Test against the West Indies by reaching 146 for no loss in their first innings in reply to the hosts lowly 150 at lunch on the second day, here on Thursday.While Rohit remained unbeaten on 68, Jaiswal was unconquered on 62.India trail West Indies by four runs.
India trail West Indies by four runs. Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to remain unconquered. Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the West Indies were folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.
Brief Scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) India 1st Innings: 146 for no loss in 55 overs (Rohit Sharma 68 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 batting).
