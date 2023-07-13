Left Menu

Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties to take India to 146/0 at lunch on day 2

Skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal hit half-centuries as India took control of the first Test against the West Indies by reaching 146 for no loss in their first innings in reply to the hosts lowly 150 at lunch on the second day, here on Thursday.While Rohit remained unbeaten on 68, Jaiswal was unconquered on 62.India trail West Indies by four runs.

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:44 IST
Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties to take India to 146/0 at lunch on day 2
  • Country:
  • Dominica

Skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal hit half-centuries as India took control of the first Test against the West Indies by reaching 146 for no loss in their first innings in reply to the host's lowly 150 at lunch on the second day, here on Thursday.

While Rohit remained unbeaten on 68, Jaiswal was unconquered on 62.

India trail West Indies by four runs. Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to remain unconquered. Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the West Indies were folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) India 1st Innings: 146 for no loss in 55 overs (Rohit Sharma 68 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023