Para javelin thrower Sumit Antil breaks own world record en route to gold at World C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:24 IST
Indian Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil scripted a world record in F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Paris on Thursday.

Antil bettered his own record of 70.17m he had registered at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May last year.

Antil had won gold in the men's javelin F64/44 final with a world record throw of 68.55m at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He also became the fourth Indian to grab a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the Paralympic Games.

