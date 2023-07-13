Sports News Roundup: LeBron James announces he will return for 21st season; Golf-I'd rather retire than play LIV Golf, says McIlroy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Czech Vondrousova ends Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final

Czech Marketa Vondrousova showed there was no room for any gushing sentiment as she ended the remarkable run of new mum Elina Svitolina with a 6-3 6-3 victory to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time on Thursday. In the run-up to a first All England Club women's semi-final featuring two unseeded players, Vondrousova said the Ukrainian was "incredible", "amazing", "a fighter" and "a super woman" for reaching the last four of a Grand Slam nine months after giving birth to daughter Skai.

Tennis-Jabeur rides the punches to beat Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur showed that it is sometimes better to float like a butterfly than sting like a bee as her wily artistry overcame the brutal hitting of Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final with a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 victory on Thursday. Jabeur, who was beaten in last year's final, looked destined to suffer more heartbreak on Centre Court when she lost the opening set, but her delicate strokeplay and clever angles eventually subdued the relentless power of Belarusian Sabalenka.

LeBron James announces he will return for 21st season

LeBron James acknowledged on Wednesday night that a few months ago he was questioning to himself his ability to keep performing "without cheating the game" and to still "give everything to the game." While accepting an award at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, James announced his decision to play for a 21st season.

Disney wants to keep ESPN, could offload some traditional TV assets - Iger

Walt Disney wants to keep ESPN and will look for strategic partners to form a joint venture or buy a stake in the sports network to help take it directly to consumers, CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday in an interview to CNBC. Speaking for the first time since Disney extended his contract until the end of 2026 on Wednesday, Iger also hinted that the company could sell some of its traditional TV assets that have struggled for years due to the rise of streaming services.

Golf-I'd rather retire than play LIV Golf, says McIlroy

Rory McIlroy said he would rather retire from the sport than sign up for LIV Golf after proposals came to light to offer the former world number one his own team on the breakaway circuit. At a senate hearing earlier this week, a proposal was revealed for both Tiger Woods and McIlroy, two of the sport's biggest names, to own LIV Golf teams and participate in at least 10 events on the rival Saudi-backed circuit.

Soccer-Draw for the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers

The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup was made in Abidjan on Thursday ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The first two match days in the nine groups, which each contain six teams, will be played on Nov. 13-21, 2023 and the last two on Oct. 6-14, 2025.

Sport-IOC no nearer resolution on Russia, Ukraine participation at Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday said it was confronted with the "irreconcilable positions" of Russia and Ukraine regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year's Paris Olympics. The IOC in March issued a first set of recommendations for international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return since they were banned in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Cycling-Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins Tour de France stage 12

Ion Izagirre gave his Cofidis team, and Spain, their second victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 12th stage after a late, brutal attack on Thursday. The Basque rider went solo in the last short climb of the day, 30km from the finish, and never looked back to claim a second career Tour stage win.

Soccer-Al-Nassr prevented from registering players over unpaid debts - FIFA

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have been banned from registering new players over outstanding debts, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday. Al-Nassr, who finished second in the league last season after signing Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in January, signed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan earlier this month.

Soccer-Everton's Dele Alli opens up about pill addiction, sexual abuse as child

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child and dealt drugs before he was adopted by an "amazing" family who helped him to turn his life around. Alli, a former England international, also said in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap that he recently spent six weeks in rehab as a result of an addiction to sleeping pills.

