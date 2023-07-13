Left Menu

Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair knocked out in semifinals

Bopanna and Ebden lost 7-5, 6-4 to the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023. 

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden crashed out of the men's doubles event of the Wimbledon 2023 following a straight-set defeat in the semifinals on Thursday. Bopanna and Ebden lost 7-5, 6-4 to the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023.

In the opening set, both partners matched each other shot for shot in the early exchanges. When the scores were 3-3, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski won a break point to take control of the match and ride the momentum to win the first set. The second set was again a tight one, with neither duo giving an inch. Early on, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden attacked the net and built a 2-1 lead. However, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski rallied to take the lead 5-4. The Dutch-British team went on to win the match and go to the final.

This was Bopanna and Ebden's second defeat of the year against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. In April, the Indo-Australian couple fell to the Dutch-British pair in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open. In the quarter-finals, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated the unseeded Dutch duo of Bart Stevens and Tallon Griekspoor. Earlier, the Indo-Australian duo defeated Argentine duo Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round before knocking out all-British duo Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday in the second round and Dutch-American duo David Pel and Reese Stalder in the third round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

