Left Menu

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner welcomes Daniel Ricciardo back in Formula 1

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has praised the efforts behind the wheel of Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian lapped for the team at a Silverstone Pirelli test on Tuesday before a shock call up to AlphaTauri later in the day.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:55 IST
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner welcomes Daniel Ricciardo back in Formula 1
Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo (Source: Formula 1 Official Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has praised the efforts behind the wheel of Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian lapped for the team at a Silverstone Pirelli test on Tuesday before a shock call up to AlphaTauri later in the day. According to the Formula 1 website, Ricciardo had been scheduled to drive in the Pirelli test heading into the Silverstone weekend as part of his third driver duties for Red Bull Racing.

But events escalated later in the day when AlphaTauri confirmed that Ricciardo would replace Nyck de Vries at the team from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix onwards, on loan from Red Bull – with Horner confident that Ricciardo was still as fast as ever behind the wheel despite several months out of the cockpit. Christian Horner said, "It was great to see Daniel hasn't lost any form while away from racing, and that the strides he has been making in his sim sessions translate on track."

"His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri." Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Toast said, "I'm very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team. There's no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward."

"The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023