Baseball-MLB to open 2024 season in South Korea

The games scheduled for March 20 and 21 will be the first regular season contests played in South Korea and part of MLB's efforts to grow its international footprint. The MLB World Tour will also include a return to Mexico City and London for a second consecutive season.

Major League Baseball will open next season in Seoul, South Korea with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres in a two-game series. The games scheduled for March 20 and 21 will be the first regular season contests played in South Korea and part of MLB's efforts to grow its international footprint.

The MLB World Tour will also include a return to Mexico City and London for a second consecutive season. The Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies are scheduled to play a two-game set on April 27 and 28th in Mexico, while the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies will clash on June 8 and 9 in London.

The 2024 calendar will also feature a game at Rickwood Field - the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and the former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues - between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on June 20.

