Left Menu

Saurabh Tiwary to lead East Zone in Deodhar Trophy

Jharkhands Saurabh Tiwary will lead East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 50-over domestic tournament to be in Puducherry from July 24 till August 3. The Deodhar Trophy will mark its return in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:27 IST
Saurabh Tiwary to lead East Zone in Deodhar Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Saurabh Tiwary will lead East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 50-over domestic tournament to be in Puducherry from July 24 till August 3. Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the vice-captainof the side, which also includes the likes of Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akssh Deep among others. The Deodhar Trophy will mark its return in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years. It is the second major domestic List A tournament held in India after the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The tournament will feature six zones-- North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, West Zone and East Zone, a comeback to the zonal format for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

East Zone will open their campaign against Central Zone on July 24.

East Zone Team: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Reshab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Manishankar Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023