Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

The 24-year-old had signed a long-term deal, Premier League Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign. Lyon transferred Faivre for 15 million euros ($16.83 million), to which 10% of the capital gain could be added in the event of the player's future sale, the French club said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 01:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bournemouth have signed French midfielder Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, both clubs said on Thursday. The 24-year-old had signed a long-term deal, Premier League Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign.

Lyon transferred Faivre for 15 million euros ($16.83 million), to which 10% of the capital gain could be added in the event of the player's future sale, the French club said. Faivre, who turns 25 on Friday, joined Lyon in January 2022 from Brest following three years at AS Monaco, where he mainly played for the reserve team.

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

