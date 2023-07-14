Jordan Murray becomes first foreign player signing of Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have signed their first foreign player of the season after onboarding prolific Australian Jordan Murray ahead of the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Thursday. The 27-year-old forward joins the Marina Machans after spending the last season with Thai outfit Nakhon Ratchasima FC. Murray brings with him his vast experience from the A-League and Thai League.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this great club Chennaiyin FC. Can't wait to meet the team and everyone at the club. I'm looking forward to returning to India and I'm excited to meet and play in front of the incredible Chennaiyin fans. B Stand Blues and Supermachans, get ready!" Murray said after joining the club as quoted by ISL. Murray has also played in India before, making his Indian Super League (ISL) debut for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 season before moving to Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 where he also won the League Winners' Shield. Over two seasons in the ISL, Murray has scored 11 goals in 34 appearances.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC rivals Kerala Blasters FC have bolstered their defence by signing Naocha Singh on loan from Mumbai City FC. Naocha impressed for RoundGlass Punjab FC who won the I-League title last season on loan from the Islanders and played every minute for the north Indian side.

His versatile game and ability to play in any position across the defence will be one of the things to watch out for in the 2023/24 season. "I am so happy to join Kerala Blasters. They have always backed young players and with Coach Ivan, I hope to find new levels of performance that can contribute to the success of the team. The style of play at Kerala Blasters is something that appeals to me, and I hope to fit into that style and contribute my all to the success of the club. I cannot wait to start the upcoming season," Naocha said.

Naocha is the Blasters' third signing this window after Prabir Das and Jaushua Sotirio. (ANI)

