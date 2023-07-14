Left Menu

"This is just start": Yashasvi Jaiswal after his debut Test ton

India's rising young talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has affirmed that his debut Test ton against West Indies is just the beginning and that he is looking forward to contributing more in the future. 

"This is just start": Yashasvi Jaiswal after his debut Test ton
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India's rising young talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has affirmed that his debut Test ton against West Indies is just the beginning and that he is looking forward to contributing more in the future. Jaiswal batted for entire Day 2, converting his 40 to a century and now he is just seven runs shy of reaching the 150-run mark.

After the match, Jaiswal thanked the management as well as the Indian captain for their support and asserted that there is more to come ahead. "I've just gone out to express myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further," Jaiswal said after the match.

He further went on to say that the moment he reached the three-digit mark was emotional for him considering how hard it is for players to get opportunities in the team. "I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, was just proud of myself, it's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai," Jaiswal added.

Finally, he went to highlight how challenging it was to score runs on a ground where the outfield is slow and the pitch is a slow track which makes it difficult for the batters to score runs. "The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything," Jaiswal signed off.

Jaiswal's debut Test ton has made him the 17th player from India to score three figures on his Test debut. Along with this, the left-handed batter is also only the third Indian opener to make a Test hundred on debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018). (ANI)

