"Wish I could've gotten more": Christian Pulisic on lack of game time at Chelsea

AC Milan's latest recruit Christian Pulisic wished he had more opportunities to play for his former club Chelsea. Joining the London club from the German League, Pulisic made 145 appearances during his four seasons with Chelsea. He scored 26 goals and registered 21 assists.

He lived his dream moment in shades of blue in the 2020-21 season when he scored against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals. Eventually, the London club went on to lift the trophy for the second time following a 1-0 victory against their local rivals Manchester City. Yet, Pulisic yearned for more game time so that he could have proved himself. While speaking to ESPN Pulisic said, "Of course, there are definitely times where I wish I could've gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy, but yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case, and as I said, I'm just so excited for this new challenge and I'm definitely ready and up for it."

Pulisic's restricted game time was majorly a result of his injuries, new arrivals and frequent managerial changes. Due to this his impact and his role in the club declined. Last season he found the net once in 30 appearances in all competitions, marking his lowest single as well as season totals with Chelsea.

While Pulisic faced a constant struggle regarding his place in the team, on the contrary, he feels a part of the Italian giants following his conversation with Milan manager Stefano Pioli. "I think he made me feel like he wanted me here, he wanted me to be a part of this team and he saw me fitting into this team, and that's what I wanted to hear," he said.

"Obviously I want a fair opportunity like everyone else to have the chance to come here. I still need to earn my place, of course, but it felt like I was wanted here and I have a great opportunity if I show good effort, a good attitude every day and train well, that I'm going to get the opportunity to go out and perform," Pulisic added. AC Milan announced the signing of the American attacker on Thursday by making a formal announcement regarding the signing of the player.

"AC Milan is happy to announce the signing of Christian Mate Pulisic from Chelsea FC. The American winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, with an option to extend his stay until 30 June 2028." (ANI)

