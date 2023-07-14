"BCCI would like to express its gratitude to ICC": Arun Dhumal on ICC's revamped revenue model

The International Cricket Councli's decision to revamp the revenue-distribution model will likely see the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earn close to 40 per cent of the ICC's annual net earnings in the next four-year commercial cycle from according to ESPNcricinfo. ESNcricinfo further went on to state that the BCCI will earn close to USD 230 million annually from 2024 to 2027 - or 38.5 per cent of ICC's approximate annual earnings of USD 600 million.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the current Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal was a BCCI representative at ICC's CEC on Thursday, and he expressed gratitude on behalf of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for approving the revamped revenue-model distribution and equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events. While speaking to the media Dhumal said, "The BCCI would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to the ICC for approving the revamped revenue-distribution model during the ICC's AGM in Durban."

He further reflected on the recent measures taken by the BCCI to promote pay parity and said, "The BCCI has in recent years bolstered its global standing as a visionary board under the astute leadership of Jay Shah in the pantheon of cricket, wherein the BCCI has lead by example be it the WPL, pay parity for women or the proliferation of the sport globally with the IPL. It was thus, just a matter of time before it's contributions to the game of cricket were recognised by the ICC the apex governing body for cricket globally. I am certain under Secretary Jay Shah, Indian cricket will continue to fulfil its role of leading by example with pathbreaking initiatives and going from strength to strength, both on and off the field." During the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa on Thursday, the ICC officially declared equal prize money for both men's and women's teams participating in ICC events. Additionally, adjustments were made to the over-rate sanctions in Test cricket.

"The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa, and ensures the ICC Board fulfilled its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule," ICC said in an official statement. The ICC from the next cycle will award the same prize money to men's and women's champions and runners-up teams at its global events.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally. Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women's events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too," ICC Chair Greg Barclay was quoted as saying in a statement released by ICC. "Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player's contribution to the game equally," he added.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also expressed his satisfaction with the groundbreaking decision made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and said that he is thrilled to announce that the long-standing discrimination between men's and women's teams has now been eliminated. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Start of a new dawn. An era of equality & empowerment. I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be the same for men & women. Together we grow. I thank my fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let's work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe." (ANI)

