Sports Schedule for Friday, July 14
CRICKET Day 3 of first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. Day 3 of Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and West Zone in Bengaluru. Stories related to India and international cricket.FOOTBALL Stories related to India and international football.ATHLETICS Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.
CRICKET: * Day 3 of first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica.
* Day 3 of Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and West Zone in Bengaluru.
* Stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: * Stories related to India and international football.
ATHLETICS: * Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. BADMINTON: *US Open in Council Bluffs.
TENNIS: * Wimbledon Championships in London.
WRESTLING: * Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections.
WEIGHTLIFTING: * Commonwealth Championships in Greater Noida.
SHOOTING: * ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.
TABLE TENNIS: * Day two of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Pune. TAP
