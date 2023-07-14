Sports Schedule for Friday, July 14

CRICKET: * Day 3 of first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica.

* Day 3 of Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and West Zone in Bengaluru.

* Stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: * Stories related to India and international football.

ATHLETICS: * Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. BADMINTON: *US Open in Council Bluffs.

TENNIS: * Wimbledon Championships in London.

WRESTLING: * Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections.

WEIGHTLIFTING: * Commonwealth Championships in Greater Noida.

SHOOTING: * ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

TABLE TENNIS: * Day two of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Pune. TAP

