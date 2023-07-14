Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching Wimbledon final; Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching Wimbledon final

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur believes the lessons she learned in two Grand Slam final defeats will stand her in good stead for Saturday's Wimbledon showdown with unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Jabeur showed incredible endurance on Thursday to absorb the brutal power of second seed Aryna Sabalenka to claim a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 victory after trailing by a set and 4-2.

Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

Bournemouth have signed French midfielder Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, both clubs said on Thursday. The 24-year-old had signed a long-term deal, Premier League Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign.

Tennis-Vanquished Svitolina urges Ukrainians to 'keep fighting for your dream'

When Marketa Vondrousova fell to her knees in triumph after ending Elina Svitolina's incredible Wimbledon odyssey on Thursday, the Czech not only crushed the dreams of a new mother but also of a war-torn nation desperate to witness some cheer. Svitolina's remarkable run to the Wimbledon semi-finals nine months after she gave birth to daughter Skai had offered some much needed joy to Ukrainians who have been trying to cope with Russia's invasion of the country for the last 17 months.

Tennis-Djokovic resumes Grand Slam quest at Wimbledon, tricky test for Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic continues his hunt for a fifth straight Wimbledon title and eighth overall to equal Roger Federer's record haul when the Serbian meets Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Friday knowing the threat the young Italian poses. The in-form 36-year-old, who is also chasing a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam trophy and the number one ranking, was a set away from being knocked out by Sinner in the quarter-finals at the grasscourt major last year before a great escape.

LeBron James announces he will return for 21st season

LeBron James acknowledged on Wednesday night that a few months ago he was questioning to himself his ability to keep performing "without cheating the game" and to still "give everything to the game." While accepting an award at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, James announced his decision to play for a 21st season.

Golf-I'd rather retire than play LIV Golf, says McIlroy

Rory McIlroy said he would rather retire from the sport than sign up for LIV Golf after proposals came to light to offer the former world number one his own team on the breakaway circuit. At a senate hearing earlier this week, a proposal was revealed for both Tiger Woods and McIlroy, two of the sport's biggest names, to own LIV Golf teams and participate in at least 10 events on the rival Saudi-backed circuit.

Tennis-Former Wimbledon champion Martinez calls for more female coaches

More female coaches are needed on the WTA and ATP Tours says Spain's former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, who on Thursday was named as tournament director for this year's Billie Jean Cup in Seville. The disparity between male and female coaches in professional tennis is huge with only 13 of the top 200 women players coached by a woman, according to the WTA.

Tennis-Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina's bid to win the Wimbledon singles fell short on Thursday but her war-torn nation could still celebrate a Grand Slam champion as Lyudmyla Kichenok and Croatian partner Mate Pavic later won the mixed doubles. The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, seeded seventh, beat Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan 6-4 6-7(9) 6-3.

Soccer-Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan

Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno has joined Qatar's Al-Rayyan from Leeds United, the Championship club said on Thursday. The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.

Baseball-MLB to open 2024 season in South Korea

Major League Baseball will open next season in Seoul, South Korea with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres in a two-game series. The games scheduled for March 20 and 21 will be the first regular season contests played in South Korea and part of MLB's efforts to grow its international footprint.

