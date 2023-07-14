Left Menu

Soccer-Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso ahead of World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 10:51 IST
Soccer-Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso ahead of World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia forward Hayley Raso said it is "so much nicer" to have Sam Kerr as a team mate rather than facing her at club level, and that the Matildas are lucky to have a player of her talent on the team as they prepare for the Women's World Cup. Chelsea forward Kerr is Australia's all-time leading scorer and will spearhead the co-hosts' attack alongside Raso at the July 20 to Aug. 20 tournament.

"Having someone like Sam Kerr though on your team is so much nicer than playing against her at club level, as I've done in England," Raso, joined Real Madrid after three years in England at Everton and Manchester City, told FIFA. "Sam is an incredible athlete, she scores goals for fun and is one of the best in the world. For us in the national team, we're really lucky to be able to play alongside her."

Raso, 28, has had to overcome serious injury to continue representing her country. In 2018 the winger broke three vertebrae playing club football in the U.S. and was uncertain if she would ever set foot on the pitch again.

"It was really traumatic for me both mentally and physically, and when I was in the hospital I remember thinking I probably won't go to the World Cup or even play football again," said Raso, who has been selected for a third World Cup. "I basically couldn't do anything and I had to take it one step at a time, learning the small things like how to walk again."

Australia, who are co-hosting the World Cup with New Zealand, kick off their Group B campaign on July 20 against Ireland in Sydney before playing Nigeria and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023