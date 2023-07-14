Left Menu

"I'm 100 per cent fit for Manchester," says England's bowler Ollie Robinson ahead of 4th Ashes Test

England Cricket team will have a spring in their stride as their fast bowler Ollie Robinson is fit for the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester which will begin on July 19.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 11:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
England Cricket team will have a spring in their stride as their fast bowler Ollie Robinson is fit for the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester which will begin on July 19. Ollie Robinson said that he is 100 per cent fit for Manchester. On the opening day of the third Test in Leeds, Robinson suffered a back injury that prevented him to bowl against Australia. Though England clinched a narrow three-wicket win which kept the series alive.

According to the official website of ICC, Ollie Robinson said, "Sometimes these things come around, but then they go just as quickly as well. I'm 100 per cent fit for Manchester. The medical team said that it's likely to have happened because I played back-to-back Test matches, and bowled 15 overs of bumpers at Lord's." He added,"I've got mates who have never really enjoyed cricket messaging me saying how good it is. It's an amazing thing to be a part of. It makes me proud to be English to be honest, to see the impact it's having on people, and to see them loving what we're doing. In the end, that's why we play the game. For the glory of it."

Ollie Robinson's teammate Stuart Broad has more wickets than him in this Ashes series. Broad has taken 16 scalps and Robinson has 10 wickets to his name. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both impressed in Headingley as England reduced the series deficit to 2-1, while Broad is now seemingly the first-choice seamer given his recent dominance over Australia opener David Warner.

Veteran quick James Anderson and inexperienced seamer Josh Tongue have also been used by England at times in this series and the duo have once again been named in a 14-player squad for the pivotal fourth Test of an already epic series. England squad for the fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

