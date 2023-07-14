Left Menu

Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach

Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian midfielder Renedy Singh as their assistant coach on a three-year-deal.Renedy, who was most recently the assistant coach and interim head coach at East Bengal, will be part of Simon Graysons backroom staff for the 2023-24 season.This is a club that raised the standards of professionalism in Indian football, and Im keen to play a part in their journey over the coming years, said Singh, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:05 IST
Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian midfielder Renedy Singh as their assistant coach on a three-year-deal.

Renedy, who was most recently the assistant coach and interim head coach at East Bengal, will be part of Simon Grayson’s backroom staff for the 2023-24 season.

''This is a club that raised the standards of professionalism in Indian football, and I'm keen to play a part in their journey over the coming years,” said Singh, after the completion of formalities on his deal. ''I'm looking forward to joining the team in preseason and working our way towards what will hopefully be another successful season.'' Singh, who had an illustrious playing career, turned out for East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Shillong Lajong among other clubs, before hanging up his boots in 2015.

A former captain of the Indian National Team, Singh made 72 appearances for India between 1998 and 2011, and was part of the side that won the SAFF Championship (2005, 2011), Nehru Cup (2007, 2009) and AFC Challenge Cup (2008).

The Manipur-native was also part of the Indian team at the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.

''He (Renedy) brings with him a huge amount of experience both as a player and as a coach. His ability to bring the best out of Indian players will be vital,'' said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Between 2015 and 2016, Singh was assistant coach at FC Pune City, before joining NEROCA FC as Head Coach in 2019.

Having joined East Bengal as assistant coach in 2020, he was appointed interim head coach for a brief period in the 2021-22 campaign.

Notably, Singh fielded an all Indian eleven against Jamshedpur during his term, the first time this had occurred in the Indian Super League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023