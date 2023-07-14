Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks prepare to go to dark places against Springboks

The All Blacks face their first big test of the World Cup year when they take on South Africa at the weekend and hooker Cody Taylor said they were going to some "dark places" as they prepare to take on the Springbok forwards.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:13 IST
Rugby-All Blacks prepare to go to dark places against Springboks
Representative Image

The All Blacks face their first big test of the World Cup year when they take on South Africa at the weekend and hooker Cody Taylor said they were going to some "dark places" as they prepare to take on the Springbok forwards. New Zealand opened the Rugby Championship with a 41-12 thrashing of a weakened Argentina side last week but are well aware that an almost full-strength South Africa will be an altogether different proposition.

"Right across the board they play bloody good footy, and they're big men. There's no better challenge as an All Black to go against the South African forward pack," Taylor told Stuff media ahead of Saturday's match in Auckland. "Mentally you've got to get yourself into a pretty dark place to be ready for what's coming. At the same time, we've made good progress in our forward pack over the last 18 months and we're going to fire a few shots, too."

That progress was viewed as necessary for their World Cup ambitions after a 2022 season in which the All Blacks lost a home series to Ireland and a home test to Argentina, almost costing coach Ian Foster his job. Foster was saved by a win over the Springboks in Johannesburg, and last week's victory over Argentina showed that the three-times world champions were on the right trajectory as the World Cup in France looms in September and October.

Saturday's match against the reigning world champions will be the acid test, Taylor thought. "I think this week will be a real tell for us as a team, and especially as a forward pack," the 77-cap rake added. "They've probably got one of the most formidable packs in the world in terms of size and ability and the way they play the game.

"What a challenge at home. We played them twice over there last year, and now we get to play them here before what's going to be a big World Cup."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023