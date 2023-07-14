Left Menu

Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:20 IST
Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Indian hockey chief coach Craig Fulton believes the services of Paddy Upton would give his wards the ''mental edge'' in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy and Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hockey India has recently roped in mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton, who was part of the Indian cricket team's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

''In high performance sport, those who have the mental edge are normally the most consistent and win more than they lose,'' Fulton said in a release issued by Hockey India.

''Consistently, if you're doing the right things more often than the opposition then you normally get the results or you set yourself up to get a result. So, that was the number one reason to get Paddy on board.'' India will next play at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai beginning August 3. It will be followed by the high-stakes Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian team will be vying for direct qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Acknowledging the strong competition and the importance of collective focus on their own process and preparation, Fulton said: ''It's more about India being able to play to its strengths, make the difference in where we haven't or where the team has lacked previously.'' ''We're fortunate that we have some games now. We go to Spain next week for four-nation tournament. And then we have the Asian Champions Trophy after that, following which we have a nice block leading into the Asian Games of training.'' Asked about his decision to take up the coaching role with the Indian squad, Fulton said: ''The Indian opportunity came to me, and I was really excited about it because it was a new challenge. I had my own ideas and I had the things that I wanted to try and implement. ''So yeah, the Indian opportunity was just too big to turn down. And I'm really 100% all in. I really want to make it a success and yeah, I'll bring some glory back to India.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023