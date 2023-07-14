Left Menu

AP CM congratulates Yarraji for winning gold at Asian Athletic meet

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:02 IST
AP CM congratulates Yarraji for winning gold at Asian Athletic meet
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated Jyothi Yarraji on winning the gold medal in the women's 100 metres hurdles event at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

He said Yarraji made everybody proud with her performance.

''My congratulations and best wishes to our very own Jyothi Yarraji from Vizag, on winning gold at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships held in Thailand,'' Reddy tweeted.

The 23-year old Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to win the 100m hurdles final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s).

