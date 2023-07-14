AP CM congratulates Yarraji for winning gold at Asian Athletic meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated Jyothi Yarraji on winning the gold medal in the women's 100 metres hurdles event at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

He said Yarraji made everybody proud with her performance.

''My congratulations and best wishes to our very own Jyothi Yarraji from Vizag, on winning gold at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships held in Thailand,'' Reddy tweeted.

The 23-year old Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to win the 100m hurdles final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)