Rugby-Wallabies expect big improvement from forwards in Pumas clash

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:45 IST
Wallabies forwards coach Neal Hatley is expecting a big improvement from the Australia pack in their second Rugby Championship test against Argentina this weekend after being embarrassed by the Springboks last week. The pack was beaten in all facets of the game as the Wallabies fell to a 43-12 loss in Pretoria and Hatley said they had to respond at Parramatta Stadium on Saturday.

"It starts at the set piece, so it's just like a domino effect. And if you don't minimum achieve parity, you're going to be on the back foot and it's pretty hard against big men to recover that," Hatley told reporters on Friday. "What the players have been talking about is being a lot more physical on the gain line because you're not always going to get what you want. There's going to be times where other sides have a purple patch, and our response has got to be better."

Coach Eddie Jones made 10 changes to his team after the Pretoria mauling, some forced by injury and others as part of a rotation policy looking forward to the World Cup. Jed Holloway, who was recalled to the team at blindside flanker, said he expected the Pumas to come hard at the Wallabies forwards having watched video of the Pretoria match.

The 30-year-old played under Argentina coach Cheika at the New South Wales Waratahs and said he knew from experience how his former mentor would respond to the Pumas' 41-12 loss to the All Blacks last week. "We expect them to be physical," Holloway said. "Any Michael Cheika side who doesn't bring that physicality is going to cop a spray in the sheds if they don't have that edge about them.

"They are going to come with some tricks up their sleeves. It's all going to be based around physicality and coming after us. They're going to come ready to go tomorrow, and so are we."

