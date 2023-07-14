Left Menu

"I'm just really disappointed with the performance," says Elina Svitolina after losing Wimbledon semi-final

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the Women's Single semi-final match on Thursday.

Elina Svitolina (Twitter: Photo/Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI
Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the Women's Single semi-final match on Thursday. After the defeat, Elina Svitolina said that she was really disappointed with her performance. Marketa Vondrousova made a triumphant trip into her second career Grand Slam final, with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon semifinals. Vondrousova will face No.6 seed Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final.

According to the official website of Sky Sports, Elina Svitolina said, "For sure I hope I can build on this. But right now I'm just really disappointed with the performance that I showed today. That's what I have right now in my mind." She added, "I got a lot of messages from different people. It's unbelievable that they've been there with me all the way. Hopefully, they continue."

Svitolina said, "Probably I will need a couple of days to really reflect on everything that happened because I was trying to be really focused, even after the win against Iga Swiatek." The Ukrainian admitted she has been carrying a lot on her shoulders, saying: "For sure it's a big motivation but it's a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension. I try to balance it as much as I can.

"But sometimes it gets maybe too much. But I don't want to take it as an excuse that I lost today. I try to take it as a motivation for me. I just hope that the Ukrainian people continue supporting me. It was really amazing. And I just hope that I'm going to get another chance," she concluded. (ANI)

