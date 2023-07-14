Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu to lead five-member India team in World Weightlifting Championships 2023

Chanu will take part in the women’s 49kg category. While, Bindyarani Devi, the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships gold medal winner, will be compete in the women’s 55kg event.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will spearhead a five-member Indian contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh meet from September 4 to 17 is a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics, as per Olympics.com.

Chanu will take part in the women's 49kg category. While, Bindyarani Devi, the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships gold medal winner, will be compete in the women's 55kg event. On the other hand, the men's team comprises Achinta Sheuli, who will compete in the 73kg alongside reigning national champion Narayana Ajith. Shubham Todkar, who won the gold medal in the 61kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in New Delhi, will also be in fray.

Youth Olympic Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga will not be part of the Indian team for the World Weightlifting Championships 2023 after missing the trials due to injury. The World Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Riyadh will be Mirabai Chanu's second competition of the year. The 28-year-old lifter from Manipur, who underwent a five-month rehabilitation programme following hip surgery last December, competed in the Asian Championships in May and finished sixth.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2023 will be a precursor to the Asian Games 2023. The same team, barring Shubham Todkar, will represent India at the continental showpiece event, scheduled from September 23 to October 8, in Hangzhou, China. Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

Men: Shubham Todkar (61kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Narayana Ajith (73kg). (ANI)

