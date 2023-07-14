Left Menu

‘It's about the team playing to its strengths’: Men's Hockey coach Fulton on Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Games preparations

“We're fortunate that we have some games now. We go to Spain next week for four-nation tournament. And then we have the Asian Champions Trophy after that, following which we have a nice block leading into the Asian Games of training,” Fulton said.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:55 IST
‘It's about the team playing to its strengths’: Men's Hockey coach Fulton on Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Games preparations
Craig Fulton (Image: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Men's Hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton opened up on the team's preparations for the upcoming crucial tournaments including the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 which will be followed by the high-stakes Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian team will be vying for direct qualification for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. In the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series launched by Hockey India, Fulton acknowledged the strong competition and the importance of collective focus on their own process and preparation. He stated, "It's more about India being able to play to its strengths, make the difference in where we haven't or where the team has lacked previously."

"We're fortunate that we have some games now. We go to Spain next week for four-nation tournament. And then we have the Asian Champions Trophy after that, following which we have a nice block leading into the Asian Games of training," he added. Also, Fulton, who is known for his strategic approach and experience with high-performance teams, opened up about his coaching philosophy and emphasized his positive outlook and his belief in seeing potential rather than limitations.

"You can either see the glass half empty or half full and I choose the latter. I always want and I always see it as it can be, not as it is. I think that's one of my strengths. And that's just natural for me," Fulton said. It is worth noting that Hockey India recently secured the services of mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton to closely work with the Indian Men's Hockey Team as part of their preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, as per the Hockey India press release.

Speaking on the same, while highlighting the importance of mental training in high-performance sport, Fulton said, "I think it's quite plain to see that in high performance sport, those that have the mental edge are normally the most consistent and win more than they lose. Consistently, if you're doing the right things more often than the opposition then you normally get the results or you set yourself up to get a result. So, that was the number one reason to get Paddy on board." Meanwhile, when asked about his decision to take up the coaching role with the Indian squad, Fulton expressed his excitement about the new challenge and his desire to implement his ideas and experience gained from coaching in Belgium and Ireland.

"The Indian opportunity came to me, and I was really excited about it because it was a new challenge. I had my own ideas and I had the things that I wanted to try and implement. So yeah, the Indian opportunity was just too big to turn down. And I'm really 100% all in. I really want to make it a success and yeah, I'll bring some glory back to India," Fulton concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023