Mixed Martial Arts-Hill to vacate UFC title after suffering Achilles injury

Jamahal Hill will vacate the UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles tendon, the American said on Thursday. "I've ruptured my Achilles' (tendon). "It's one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and for me to be out for a while." Hill is the second UFC light heavyweight champion to vacate the title in the last year, after Jiri Prochazka relinquished it due to a serious shoulder injury.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:03 IST
Jamahal Hill will vacate the UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles tendon, the American said on Thursday. The 32-year-old claimed a unanimous decision win over Brazil's Glover Teixeira in January to win the vacant title at UFC 283.

"I have unfortunately suffered an injury," Hill said on his YouTube channel. "I've ruptured my Achilles' (tendon). It's just one of those things that happens. It's a tough injury. "It's one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and for me to be out for a while."

