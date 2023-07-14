Left Menu

Tennis-Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness' chases her dream

Ons Jabeur is carrying the hopes of her country and her continent at Wimbledon as she bids to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title. Tunisian Jabeur has reached the final at the All England Club for the second year in a row, beating major winners Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka along the way.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:07 IST
Tennis-Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness' chases her dream
Ons Jabeur Image Credit: Flickr

Ons Jabeur is carrying the hopes of her country and her continent at Wimbledon as she bids to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Tunisian Jabeur has reached the final at the All England Club for the second year in a row, beating major winners Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka along the way. Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova is her opponent on Saturday and the sixth seed is hoping to make it third time lucky after losing the Wimbledon and the U.S. Open finals last year, when she was dubbed her country's "Minister of Happiness".

Jabeur's exploits have been followed by Tunisians with a passion usually reserved for football. "Ons made Tunisians happy being our champion and Minister of Happiness. We are proud of her, so I tell her play comfortably and avoid pressure," Tunisia's Minister of sports Kamal Daqish told Radio Mosaique.

Jabeur, 28, came from a set and a break down to beat Australian Open champion Sabalenka in the semi-finals on Thursday. "My joy was doubled with Ons Jabeur reaching the final and me passing the baccalaureate exams," Mohamed Hedi, 19, told Reuters.

"Ons achieved what was required and was more powerful, focused and disciplined, and took advantage of her opponent's nerves. God's will, she will win the title," he added. Amine Kerkni, a keen tennis fan, is confident Jabeur can deliver.

"She can fulfill our dream, and she will remain distinguished in a sport that is new to Tunisians," he said. Jabeur has often spoken about her desire to inspire girls in Arab and African countries and Ameni Ben Rehouma, 27, said her influence had prompted parents to encourage their children to play tennis.

"Ons is the pride of every Tunisian woman and raised the country's flag high with her global achievements," she told Reuters. Before Jabeur, Tunisians followed the fortunes of Malek Jaziri, who was ranked 42nd in the world in 2019, but never got past the third round of a Grand Slam.

The 39-year-old Jaziri, now retired, believes Jabeur has the game to win the title. "Ons dominated the match against Sabalenka, thanks to the experience she gained over the last three years," he told Reuters.

"Ons worked on her weaknesses and her strengths, which gave her a distinct personality from the rest of the players. She is certainly able to achieve her dream at Wimbledon," Jaziri added. On paper, Jabeur is the favourite to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish but she will take nothing for granted after losing to Vondrousova, a former French Open runner-up, at this year's Australian Open and Indian Wells tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023