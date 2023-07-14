Left Menu

Soccer-Ireland v Colombia World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming 'overly physical'

A friendly match between Women's World Cup-bound teams Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after becoming overly physical, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Friday. Reuters has reached out to the FAI for comment on the injury. Ireland are playing in their first World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:03 IST
Soccer-Ireland v Colombia World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming 'overly physical'
Representative Image

A friendly match between Women's World Cup-bound teams Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after becoming overly physical, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Friday. The game in Brisbane, Australia, which was played behind closed doors, was called off after 20 minutes.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game," the FAI said in a statement. "The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023..."

Irish media reported that midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital after suffering a shin injury during the match. Reuters has reached out to the FAI for comment on the injury.

Ireland are playing in their first World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20. They begin their Group B campaign against hosts Australia on July 20 before facing Canada and Nigeria.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023