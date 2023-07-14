Left Menu

PREVIEW-Tennis-Jabeur ready for latest shot at Wimbledon glory with Vondrousova in her way

"Last year was my first final of a Grand Slam," said Jabeur, who gained revenge against Rybakina in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before dismissing world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the last round to avenge her 2021 defeat by the Belarusian. "I'm definitely getting closer to winning the Grand Slam I always wished for.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:31 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Jabeur ready for latest shot at Wimbledon glory with Vondrousova in her way
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Trailblazing Tunisian Ons Jabeur stands on the verge of history with a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon within her grasp but in Czech surprise package Marketa Vondrousova she faces a final opponent who could tear up the script and prolong her wait. The ever genial Jabeur, dubbed her country's "Minister of Happiness" and a crowd favourite almost everywhere she plays, endured heartbreak in last year's title clash where she was outclassed by Elena Rybakina after winning the opening set.

Her lifelong dream of becoming the first African woman and Arab player to win a Grand Slam singles title was dashed again by Iga Swiatek in the 2022 U.S. Open final but the 28-year-old is ready to take another shot in London on Saturday. "Last year was my first final of a Grand Slam," said Jabeur, who gained revenge against Rybakina in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before dismissing world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the last round to avenge her 2021 defeat by the Belarusian.

"I'm definitely getting closer to winning the Grand Slam I always wished for. "I always believed. But sometimes you would question and doubt if it's ever going to happen. Being in the last stages, it does help you believe more.

"I'm going to learn from not only the Wimbledon final but also the U.S. Open final and give it my best. Maybe this year was all about trying two times and getting it right the third time. Let's see." HAMMER AND WAND

Next up in Jabeur's crosshairs is 2019 French Open runner-up Vondrousova, a fierce player who like the sixth seed is equally adept at wielding the hammer and the wand on court and is on her own dream run after her career was derailed by injuries. "She has good hands. She plays very good," said Jabeur, who lost to the 24-year-old at the Australian Open and Indian Wells this year.

"Honestly, I'll try to focus on myself a lot more. I'm not sure how she's going to play her second Grand Slam final. We're both hungry to win. Whoever deserves it more will win." Like Jabeur, who overcame knee and calf issues this year, Vondrousova is rediscovering her best form after having wrist operations following her run to the Roland Garros final four years ago - a campaign that ended in defeat by Ash Barty.

"After everything I've been through, two surgeries, it's not always easy to come back. You don't know if you can play at this level, if you can be back at the top and these tournaments," said unseeded Vondrousova, whose second operation was in 2022. "I'm grateful to be on a court again, to play without pain."

Having toppled four seeds before beating a resurgent Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals, Vondrousova is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her compatriots Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova and win a major crown. But an in-form Jabeur, who has conquered four Grand Slam champions in this year's tournament, represents a tricky test for even the best players in the game and Vondrousova mixed caution with confidence ahead of their encounter.

"She's used to playing finals in a Grand Slam," Vondrousova said. "It's a final, so it's going to be tough match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023