India to play three T20I, two Tests against South Africa in December-January

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the schedule of India's all-format tour of South Africa to be played in December and January. The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests. The multi-format series that begins from December 10 includes three T20Is, followed by three ODIs and two Tests, including the traditional Boxing Day Test match in Centurion and the New Year's Test in Cape Town.

India will start their tour of South Africa with the T20I match at Durban on December 10. The second match of the T20I series will take place in Gqeberha on December 12 while the third and final will be held on December 14 at Johannesburg. The three-match ODI series will begin from December 17 in Johannesburg while the second and third will take place on December 19 and 21 respectively.

After the ODI series, India will move to the two-match Test series starting from December 26 at Centurion. The second Test will be played at Cape Town, starting from January 3, 2024. "The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity," BCCI President Jay Shah said in the BCCI official release.

Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said, "I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout." (ANI)

