Cricket-India to play all three formats on South Africa tour

The first test will start on Dec. 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan. 3 at Newlands in Cape Town. "The Boxing Day Test and the New Year’s Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," Honorary Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:12 IST
July 14 - India will play traditional Boxing Day and New Year test matches in South Africa in the 2023-24 season, preceded in December by six white-ball fixtures, officials said on Friday. The first test will start on Dec. 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan. 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

"The Boxing Day Test and the New Year's Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," Honorary Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah said in a media release from Cricket South Africa. The tour will kick off with three Twenty20 Internationals in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg from Dec. 10-14.

They will then switch format for three One-Day Internationals between Dec. 17-21, played in the latter two venues and Paarl. India tour to South Africa 2023-24:

Dec. 10: First T20, Durban Dec. 12: Second T20, Gqeberha

Dec. 14: Third T20, Johannesburg Dec. 17: First ODI, Johannesburg

Dec. 19: Second ODI, Gqeberha Dec. 21: Third ODI, Paarl

Dec. 26-30: First Test, Pretoria Jan. 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town

