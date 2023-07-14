Left Menu

Soccer-England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

AS Roma's Valentina Giacinti scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy's behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand's Football Ferns, who are chasing their first World Cup win, in Auckland. Spain thrashed Vietnam, who are making their World Cup debut, 9-0 in a friendly.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023
Soccer-England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win
England and Canada played out a 0-0 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly while Spain and Italy secured wins on Friday in warm-up matches ahead of the Women's World Cup. Fourth-ranked England were the 2022 Euro champions and seventh-ranked Canada won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The friendly at Queensland Sports Stadium was the first for Canada since April 11, and the last action for both teams, who could meet up in the quarter-finals, before they kick off their World Cup campaigns. AS Roma's Valentina Giacinti scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy's behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand's Football Ferns, who are chasing their first World Cup win, in Auckland.

Spain thrashed Vietnam, who are making their World Cup debut, 9-0 in a friendly. Hosts Australia claimed a 1-0 win over France courtesy of a Mary Fowler goal.

The match between Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after 20 minutes after becoming overly physical.

