Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard stays in yellow
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 20:48 IST
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 138-km ride from Chatillon sur Chalaronne to the Col du Grand Colombier on Friday.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
