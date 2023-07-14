Left Menu

Games-England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold from 2022 Commonwealth Games

England finished second in the race at the Games in Birmingham in August. However, the Athletics Integrity Unit later provisionally suspended Nigeria's anchor Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha for the use of banned substances. As a result, her individual and team results at Birmingham 2022 have been annulled by the CGF.

England have been awarded the women's 4x100 metres relay gold from the 2022 Commonwealth Games after race winners Nigeria had their result expunged, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Friday. England finished second in the race at the Games in Birmingham in August. However, the Athletics Integrity Unit later provisionally suspended Nigeria's anchor Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha for the use of banned substances.

As a result, her individual and team results at Birmingham 2022 have been annulled by the CGF. Jamaica were promoted to silver, while Australia took bronze.

