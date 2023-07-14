Left Menu

Soccer-Luton Town postpone home opener against Burnley over stadium works

Luton's ground, Kenilworth Road, is undergoing improvements ahead of their return to the top flight, which include the construction of a new stand, the club said in a statement. The ongoing work is progressing ahead of schedule, Luton added, but the club could not give the Premier League guarantees that any unforeseen issues would not cause a potential delay impacting upon their home opener.

Promoted Luton Town have requested to postpone their first home game of the 2023-24 season against Burnley due to stadium works, the Premier League side said on Friday. Luton's ground, Kenilworth Road, is undergoing improvements ahead of their return to the top flight, which include the construction of a new stand, the club said in a statement.

The ongoing work is progressing ahead of schedule, Luton added, but the club could not give the Premier League guarantees that any unforeseen issues would not cause a potential delay impacting upon their home opener. "Together with the Premier League and Burnley FC, all parties felt this was a sensible outcome which gives supporters of both teams sufficient time to... make arrangements for travel for the new date," Luton said.

The new date of the fixture, which was initially scheduled to be played on Aug. 19, will be shared by both clubs at the earliest available opportunity, Luton said. "The joint decision to delay this fixture is regrettable, especially given the amazing progress that continues to be made on our construction works," said Luton Town Chief Executive Gary Sweet.

"There is no additional contingency and therefore can't give a cast-iron guarantee at this stage that a problem outside of our control... wouldn't force a postponement further down the line and inconveniencing supporters of both clubs." The postponement means that should the Hatters not be drawn at home in the second round of the Carabao Cup, their first home match of the new campaign will be the visit of West Ham United on Sept. 1.

Luton will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May, which earned them a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence.

