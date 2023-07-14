Left Menu

Soccer-Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds

AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 23:36 IST
Soccer-Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 26-year-old will be the third player to arrive this transfer window for Jose Mourinho's side, following defender Evan Ndicka and midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Kristensen, who also had stints at RB Salzburg and Ajax Amsterdam, scored three goals in 30 appearances for Leeds last season. He played in every match for Denmark during the World Cup in Qatar last year. "Roma's European success in recent years made me want to play for this club even more. I can't wait to have my every day life here," Kristensen said in a statement.

Roma finished sixth in the league last season and lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in May, with the match being decided by penalties.

