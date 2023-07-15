Left Menu

Soccer-Ireland v Colombia World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming 'overly physical'

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 02:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 01:52 IST
Soccer-Ireland v Colombia World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming 'overly physical'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A friendly match between Women's World Cup-bound teams Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after becoming overly physical, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Friday.

The game in Brisbane, Australia, which was played behind closed doors, was called off after 20 minutes. "The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game," the FAI said in a statement.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023..." The Colombian Football Federation said that the friendly match was suspended because the Irish team "preferred not to continue playing after 23 minutes of the first half".

"While all the processes and training of our national teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team," the body added. Irish media reported that midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital after suffering a shin injury during the match.

Reuters has reached out to the FAI for comment on the injury. Ireland are playing in their first World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

They begin their Group B campaign against hosts Australia on July 20 before facing Canada and Nigeria. Colombia will play a second friendly training clash against China ahead of their opener against South Korea on July 24 before facing Germany and Morocco in Group H.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telangana

MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023