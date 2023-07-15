Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz described his thrashing of Daniil Medvedev in Friday's Wimbledon semi-final as one of the best matches of his career but warned there is still more to come. Apart from a few casual games in the third set, when the match was as good as over, the 20-year-old Spaniard produced a level of tennis that had the Centre Court crowd in awe as he outclassed the Russian third seed 6-3 6-3 6-3.

Novak Djokovic barely got out of second gear as he swept past subdued Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, easing into a record 35th Grand Slam final with a whirlwind 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) victory under the Centre Court roof on Friday. Djokovic has turned the famous show court into his own personal fiefdom having not lost there in 10 years and the Serbian is one win away from a record-equalling eighth men's title at the grasscourt major to match Roger Federer's mark.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will contest the Wimbledon final that everyone wanted to see but Daniil Medvedev will not be tuning in on Sunday after his hopes of lifting the trophy were dashed. Medvedev was swept aside in brutal fashion by world number one Alcaraz, who romped into the final with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Friday.

Tennis-Jabeur ready for latest shot at Wimbledon glory with Vondrousova in her way

Trailblazing Tunisian Ons Jabeur stands on the verge of history with a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon within her grasp but in Czech surprise package Marketa Vondrousova she faces a final opponent who could tear up the script and prolong her wait. The ever genial Jabeur, dubbed her country's "Minister of Happiness" and a crowd favourite almost everywhere she plays, endured heartbreak in last year's title clash where she was outclassed by Elena Rybakina after winning the opening set.

Soccer-Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds

AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 26-year-old will be the third player to arrive this transfer window for Jose Mourinho's side, following defender Evan Ndicka and midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Games-England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold from 2022 Commonwealth Games

England have been awarded the women's 4x100 metres relay gold from the 2022 Commonwealth Games after race winners Nigeria had their result expunged, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Friday. England finished second in the race at the Games in Birmingham in August. However, the Athletics Integrity Unit later provisionally suspended Nigeria's anchor Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha for the use of banned substances.

Soccer-Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax

Arsenal have signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Friday. Arsenal did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz delivered the Wimbledon final the world wants to see with a brutal, and at times breathtaking, demolition job on unfortunate Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday, roaring to a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory. The 20-year-old phenomenon will now face a battle of the generations against 36-year-old seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who earlier on Centre Court eased past Italian young gun Jannik Sinner to reach his 35th Grand Slam final.

Novak Djokovic likes nothing better than munching on Wimbledon's Centre Court turf on men's final day and after setting up what he billed as the "ultimate showdown" with Carlos Alcaraz, he now wants to gobble up a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. "He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," joked the Serbian who has bent down to eat a handful of grass from the most famous tennis arena after each one of his seven Wimbledon triumphs.

Soccer-Marseille sign Brazil defender Lodi from Atletico

Olympique de Marseille have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi from Spanish LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Marseille did not reveal the length of the contract nor the transfer fee, but the local media said the deal could be worth 13 million euros ($14.60 million).

