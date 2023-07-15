Left Menu

"France never appreciated talent, never understood Messi": Former French striker David Trezeguet

Former France national player and Word Cup winner David Trezeguet was critical of his nation's lack of appreciation of talent. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:15 IST
"France never appreciated talent, never understood Messi": Former French striker David Trezeguet
Lionel Messi (Twitter: Photo/PSG_English). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former France national player and Word Cup winner David Trezeguet was critical of his nation's lack of appreciation of talent. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain signed Lionel Messi two years ago. The Argentinian maestro was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle to complete the French club's UEFA Champions League elusive dream.

But the moment never came and Messi was on the receiving end of most of the critics for PSG's failure in the European competition. Trezeguet hit back at those critics and while speaking to ESPN Argentina as quoted by Goal.com, Trezeguet said, "France never appreciated talent and, therefore, the country never understood Messi. His arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and I would even say the Bundesliga. However, France has never appreciated Messi's talent. A player who changes hierarchies at all levels in football, guaranteeing you a comeback in terms of image and prestige as few others can."

"Ligue 1 rarely had the chance to host a player of this stature. Myself, Henry, Dugarry and Lizarazu, who have a history, have been severely criticized for defending Messi.Our fault? Siding with talent and the magic of football," Trezeguet added. Even though spending most of the time on the receiving end of the critics individually, Messi still had a pleasing time at PSG. Even though he fell short in his first season, last season he struck 16 goals while contributing the same number of assists.

Two weeks ago he was also awarded the Best Foreign Player in Ligue 1 for the 2022-23 season. After leaving the French club, the seven-time Ballon d'Or will now join Inter Miami, which is owned by former England football legend David Beckham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023