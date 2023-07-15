Cameron Green sees Test opening as 'bit of a stretch'

Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green feels that it is a 'bit of a stretch' for him to take up the role of opening batter for Australia in their upcoming Ashes 2023 fourth Test encounter against England. Green missed out on Australia's loss at Headingley due to a minor hamstring issue.

In his absence, Mitchell Marsh rose to the occasion and grabbed his opportunity with a breathtaking hundred on the opening day to rescue Australia from succumbing to a low total. Marsh and Green have even emerged as potential options to open for the visitors as they have done in white-ball cricket due to Warner's failure with the bat in the last Test.

Stuart Broad sent Warner back to the pavilion without making any major impact in both innings. While speaking on the possibility of him playing the opener's role Green said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "I think it's a bit of a stretch. I think being an allrounder [makes it a stretch] - probably Shane Watson is the only one who comes to mind doing that - [and] I'm not too sure how much he bowled."

Former Australian all-rounder Watson was recalled to open the batting midway through the 2009 Ashes. His stint at the top went on to be his most successful position in Test cricket, as he recorded an average of 41.79. He bowled close to 15 overs on average in those matches and ended up claiming the third-most wickets (43) of a pace bowler to have opened the batting.

Green on the other hand is not looking to repeat Watson's heroics by stating that he is happy to bat anywhere in Test format. "I think anyone would be happy to bat anywhere to play Test cricket. You always put your hand up for selection but have to wait and see what selectors think," Green added.

Finally, Green gave his views on potentially missing out on a place in the playing XI following Marsh's exceptional return to Test cricket. "We both have a great relationship. We're so happy for each other when one gets picked…I kind of look up to Mitch, so I'm so happy to see him play well. There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to come back and play an incredible game, which he did," Green signed off. (ANI)

