Left Menu

At no stage did Jaiswal panic: Rohit

Yashasvi Jaiswal always had the talent and now he has shown that he belongs at the highest level, India skipper Rohit Sharma said following the southpaws 171 on debut in the first Test against West Indies.Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut and his big break came after sensational performances in IPL and domestic cricket.Rohit, who also got a hundred, shared a 229-run stand with Jaiswal.He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready.

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:16 IST
At no stage did Jaiswal panic: Rohit
  • Country:
  • Dominica

Yashasvi Jaiswal always had the talent and now he has shown that he belongs at the highest level, India skipper Rohit Sharma said following the southpaw's 171 on debut in the first Test against West Indies.

Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut and his big break came after sensational performances in IPL and domestic cricket.

Rohit, who also got a hundred, shared a 229-run stand with Jaiswal.

''He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats we had were to remind him that 'you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here','' said Rohit after an innings and 141-run win.

India made 421 for five in their only batting effort of the game and bowled out West Indies for 150 and 130 to ensure a three-day finish.

''I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn't easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well,'' he said.

R Ashwin ended with 12 wickets in the game and Ravindra Jadeja took five, drawing praise from the skipper.

''The results speak for themselves, they have been doing it for a while. There isn't much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express. The experience these guys have on pitches like this is always a luxury. ''Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, specially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class.'' On starting with a win in the new WTC cycle, he said: ''Always nice to start well, it is a fresh cycle. We weren't too worried about the pitch, we wanted to come here and get results.

''Important to start well, now about taking that momentum into the second Test. There are a couple of new guys and people who haven't had much Test cricket, so just about getting them out on the field now.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023