"It was tremendous batting with senior players": Yashasvi Jaiswal after India's win over WI

Following his side's thumping win over West Indies in the first Test, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a memorable debut with a match-winning century, said he enjoyed batting with senior teammates like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following his side's thumping win over West Indies in the first Test, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a memorable debut with a match-winning century, said he enjoyed batting with senior teammates like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ravichandran Ashwin spun India to an emphatic victory against West Indies, sending visitors one-up over the hosts in the series, at Windsor Park on Friday.

"Preparation was pretty good. We were having a nice session. Spoke a lot to Rahul Dravid sir. Would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) bhai for having faith in me. It is really nice, I have been working for this. I have been focusing on preparing well and having discipline. Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket. Lot of people helped me through my journey and I want to thank each and everyone of them. It was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from them," said Jaiswal at the post-match presentation. Jaiswal adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

West Indies opted to bat first and was bundled out for 150 in their first innings. Alick Athanaze (47) and skipper Braithwaite (20) were the only ones to contribute decently to the scoreboard. Ashwin's five-for and Ravindra Jadeja's 3/26 were the standout bowling performances for the visitors. India ended the first day at 80/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) unbeaten.

From then on, India overwhelmed West Indies with Rohit and Jaiswal occupying the crease for much of day 2. Rohit scored his 10th Test century and Jaiswal got his ton on debut. Rohit was dismissed for 103 in 221 balls, consisting of 10 fours and two sixes. This ended a 229-run opening stand. Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were then involved in a partnership of 110 runs for the third wicket.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 171 in 387 balls, consisting of 16 fours and a six. Kohli missed out on his 29th century, falling for 76 off 182 balls consisting of five boundaries. India declared their innings at 421/5, with Ravindra Jadeja (37*) and debutant Ishan Kishan (1*) unbeaten.

Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwell, Jomel Warrican and Alick Athanaze took a wicket each for the hosts. India led the match by 271 runs. In reply, West Indies once again looked helpless and ill-equipped to face the spin assault by Ashwin-Jadeja duo. Both all-rounders showcased the magic of their spin once again, bundling out Windies for just 130 runs.

Alick Athanaze (28) and Jason Holder (20*) were the only ones who could touch the 20-run mark for Windies. Ashwin took 7/71 and Jadeja took 2/38. Mohammed Siraj got one wicket.

India is leading the two-match series 1-0. (ANI)

