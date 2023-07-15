Sports Schedule
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 15 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's win against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica.
*Day 4 of Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and West Zone in Bengaluru.
* Stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: * Stories related to India and international football.
ATHLETICS: * Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. BADMINTON: *US Open in Council Bluffs.
TENNIS: * Wimbledon Championships in London.
WRESTLING: * Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections.
WEIGHTLIFTING: * Commonwealth Championships in Greater Noida.
SHOOTING: * ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.
TABLE TENNIS: * Day three of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Pune.
