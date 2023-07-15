Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis: Manav, Zhang star as U Mumba beat Bengaluru Smashers

U Mumba TT defeated Bengaluru Smashers by 10-5 team points in an exciting tie. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:19 IST
Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang. (Photo- UTT). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

By U Mumba TT staged a stunning comeback to make a winning start in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 as they beat Bengaluru Smashers in a tie that went down to the wire at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Friday. As per a press release from UTT, U Mumba TT defeated Bengaluru Smashers by 10-5 team points in an exciting tie. In the first match of the tie (Men's Singles), World No.58 Kirill Gerassimenko upset World No. 18 Quadri Aruna by 2-1 to gain two crucial team points for his franchise. The Bengaluru paddler began the match with positive intent and played some precise shots to defeat Quadri by 11-3, 9-11, 11-8 in a thrilling contest.Manika Batra played the second match of the tie (Women's Singles) and beat Diya Chitale 2-1 to extend her franchise's lead by 4-2 in the tie. The World No. 35 was in top gear from the start of the match and won it by 11-10, 7-11, 11-6 with her aggressive and creative net play.

U Mumba TT made a comeback in the third match of the tie (Mixed Doubles) as the pair of Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang defeated Manika and Kirill by 2-1 (11-10, 10-11, 11-6) to reduce Bengaluru Smashers' lead to 5-4 in the tie. Manav continued his top form in the fourth match of the tie (Men's Singles) as he produced a scintillating performance against Sanil Shetty. He brushed Sanil aside by 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-7) to bring U Mumba TT in the lead by 7-5 for the first time in the tie.

In the last match of the tie, Lily Zhang blanked Natalia Bajor by 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-4) to give U Mumba TT a stunning victory in the tie.The results: Bengaluru Smashers vs U Mumba TT: 5-10Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 Quadri Aruna (11-3, 9-11, 11-8)Manika Batra 2-1 Diya Chitale (11-10, 7-11, 11-6)Kirill/Manika 1-2 Manav/Lily (10-11, 11-10, 6-11)Sanil Shetty 0-3 Manav Thakkar (8-11, 3-11, 7-11)Natalia Bajor 0-3 Lily Zhang (6-11, 5-11, 4-11). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

