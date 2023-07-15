Left Menu

US Open: Lakshya Sen storms into semifinals, Sindhu bows out in QFs

In the semifinals, Sen will face Li Shi Feng, a world number seven player

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:22 IST
US Open: Lakshya Sen storms into semifinals, Sindhu bows out in QFs
Lakshya Sen. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing US Open badminton tournament on Friday. Sen, who had recently won the Canada Open, defeated compatriot Sankar Muthusamy 21-10, 21-17 in two straight games in the quarterfinals. Sen was at his most dominant, clinching the first set effortlessly. While Sankar showed some fight in the second set, it was still not enough to deny the Commonwealth Games champion his semifinal spot.

In the semifinals, Sen will face Li Shi Feng, a world number seven player. On the other hand, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu continued her patchy form this season, losing to Gao Fang Jie in the quarters.

Sindhu, who had slipped down to number 15 in Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings recently, lost the match 22-20, 21-13. The World number 36 had to fight really hard to win in the first game but won the second game easily. The US Open tournament started on July 11 and will go on till Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023