"Ambition is always to win the title...," says Djokovic after reaching Wimbledon final

Following his win over Jannik Sinner to reach the final of the ongoing Wimbledon championships in London on Friday, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said that he would not be approaching the title clash in a relaxed manner despite having a record 23 Grand Slam titles to his name. Djokovic on Friday produced a masterclass performance on Centre Court, overpowering the big-hitting threat of Sinner to reach the Wimbledon 2023 final.

Djokovic won his 34th straight match at the grasscourt major with a usual excellent all-around semifinal effort against the Italian, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). Djokovic's smooth, deep returning was a constant threat to Sinner's serve, and he was rock-solid under pressure, saving all six break points he faced in his two-hour, 46-minute victory. This is Djokovic's 35th major final that he will be playing. Despite all his past laurels and records, Djokovic will be more motivated than ever when he meets world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the title clash, which will also decide the topper of the ATP Rankings on Monday.

"Ambition is always the highest for me: always to win the title. It is not changing regardless of the place in history books. Maybe some people think that it would be a huge relief for me winning Roland Garros, being the only men's tennis player with 23 slams. It is not," said Djokovic in a post-match press conference. Djokovic will tie Swiss legend Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles and will become the only men's player after Federer and Bjorn Borg to clinch five successive titles in the lawns of London if he beats Alcaraz.

Despite Djokovic's rich experience of playing and thriving in finals, he still feels the pressure, the "goosebumps and butterflies". "Pressure is there, it is still very high. I still feel goosebumps and butterflies and nerves coming into every single match. So I am going to be coming into Sunday's final like it is my first. I do not want to approach the final in any more relaxed way than I have in previous ones, meaning the intention needs to be clear. Goal and approach will be as serious and professional as it has always been."

The 36-year-old prioritises bringing his absolute A-game during the four major titles of the seasons. This year, Djokovic won the Australian Open and French Open. He can make it a trifecta by winning the Wimbledon title. "It is no secret that Grand Slams are the highest priority for me, the highest goals on my priority list. Every time I start the season, I want to peak at these four tournaments. I try to organise my schedule, training schedule, and my preparation weeks, and all the tournaments, according to these priorities. Last several years, my Grand Slam seasons are amazing. The results are fantastic," he said.

"I have a good team of people around me. We do things in a proper way on a daily basis. I think that gives us benefits when we get to the later stages of a Grand Slam. Most of the players are probably exhausted a bit physically, mentally, or maybe they don't feel like they can go a step further. I feel that the job is not finished until I lift the trophy," he added. Djokovic thrives under pressure. His calmness in the face of difficulty is his biggest strength. It is this calmness that has helped him become the first player in Open Era to win 14 successive tie breaks in a season. He broke the record of Pete Sampras (12 tie-breaks) in fourth-round against Hubert Hurkacz and kept his streak going in a third-set tie-break against Sinner.

"I am aware of the tie-break streak. I think the longer the streak goes, I guess mentally the more resilient or tougher I am in these particular situations. Coming into every tie-break now, I feel more comfortable than my opponent just because of the record. I think that my opponents also know about that record. That mentally makes a difference," he said. Alcaraz, who is 16 years his junior, will be Djokovic's opponent in a match that sees both the trophy and number one ranking at stake. Djokovic won their previous meeting at French Open to level his head-to-head record with the youngster 1-1. Alcaraz reclaimed Djokovic's top spot with Queen's title win last month. Sunday will be their first-ever meeting in a final.

"This is probably the most anticipated final from the beginning of the tournament, [for] most of the people. Alcaraz, myself. It will be his first final at Wimbledon. We are both in good form. We are both playing well. Yes, I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him. Still, he is in great shape. He is very motivated. He is young. He is hungry. I am hungry, too, so let us have a feast," he concluded. (ANI)

